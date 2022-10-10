Conference on activity in the elderly at the University of Debrecen

The experts at the Faculty of Health of the University of Debrecen discussed, among other things, the loneliness of people over the age of sixty and the scientific challenges of gerontology. The participants learned about the latest scientific results at the lectures of six Hungarian and five English-language sessions.

This year, the Faculty of Health of the University of Debrecen organized the Gerontological Days International Scientific Conference dealing with the issue of aging for the fifteenth time. At the opening of the conference, Anita Rusinné Fedor, the general and scientific deputy dean of the Faculty of Health, emphasized: the demographic, economic, and social impact of aging is felt in many countries of the world.

At the event, the domestic and international institutions active in the care of the elderly presented themselves, and the health development staff of the Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg County Hospitals and Teaching Hospital carried out health assessments, body weight, and blood sugar levels, and blood pressure measurements on-site.

