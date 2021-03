Tungsram is preparing a research and development program in collaboration with the University of Debrecen and Hajdúnánás, published on the city’s community page.

On a nearly 10-acre site, a vertical farm will be set up to produce raw materials for the pharmaceutical industry. Previously, 1,800 people worked in this field, said Tibor Szólláth, mayor of Hajdúnánás. The current investment will employ 100 people.

debreceninap.hu