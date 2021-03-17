A car caught fire under a condominium – thirty-seven residents had to leave the building

A car caught fire in a garage under a condominium on Jog Street in Püspökladány. The fire damaged the balconies, shutters and windows of three apartments, the county disaster management said.

The professional firefighters of Püspökladány surrounded it with two jets of water, then extinguished the flames and pulled the vehicle out of the garage.

The units are currently carrying out finishing work, ventilating the stairwell and apartments. At the time of the firefighting intervention, thirty-seven residents had left the building temporarily. They can soon return to their homes.

debreceninap.hu