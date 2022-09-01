The continuous public protests had an effect: the Great Autumn Unloading Fair in Debrecen is canceled

The Great Autumn Unloading Fair, planned for October 1-2, 2022, will be canceled, announced the Debrecen Public Space Authority. The decision was justified by the fact that the holding of the fair requires the closure of the section of highway number 35 in Debrecen for several days, which would result in disproportionately difficult traffic due to the exceptionally high volume of traffic on the stretch of road, and the continuous public protests do not allow the holding of the fair.

They also added that another suitable area for holding the fair is in the process of being designated.

 

debreceninap.hu

