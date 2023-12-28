The sale of DKV passes of 2024 has begun

Sales of monthly, quarterly and annual passes valid from January 1, 2024, began on December 28, 2023, on the www.dkvejegy.hu website, where you can buy your ticket quickly and easily.

Ticket sales will begin on December 28, 2023, at Petőfi tér, Segner tér and Doberdó Street, commissioned customer service and smart stops. The ticket sale starts on January 1, 2024, at the ticket machines. On January 02, 2024, you can buy your ticket at ticket offices and other points of sale.

Between December 28 and December 31, there is no way to buy a monthly pass for December. Sales of tickets and passes are continuous.

2023 passes validity

DKV Zrt. extended the validity of December 2023, fourth quarter and annual passes, and can be used for travel until January 7, 2024. On January 8, 2024, from the start of operation, the company will not be able to accept the 2023 passes and their use will result in a surcharge-DKV Zrt.