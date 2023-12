On January 1st, there will not be garbage disposal in Debrecen – said the Waste Management Company Debrecen (A.K.S.D.).

According to the company, trash cans are emptied two days earlier, Saturday, December 30. This applies to both mixed and selective waste.

A.K.S.D. asks that the trash cans always be placed until 6 a.m., as they can come at any time between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. for any type of waste.