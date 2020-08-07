Babies Born on Debrecen City Day Were Greeted

Local News
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Babies Born on Debrecen City Day Were Greeted

This year – with regard to the coronavirus situation – Vice Mayor Diána Széles greeted a baby girl and a baby boy in their homes.

The first baby girl born on 11 April 2020, that is, the Day of the City of Debrecen, was Kincső Orsi Béke, who weighed 3450 grams, whereas the first baby boy born on that day was Levente Veres, who weighed 2800 grams at birth. Both families received a memorial certificate, a bouquet of flowers and a one-off support of 150,000 HUF from the municipality. We wish them good health!

debrecen.hu

pixabay

