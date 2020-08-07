Programs Evoking the Atmosphere of Summer Camps Enrich Day-Care for Children in the Summer

Diána Széles said at the venue on 6 July: this year 310 children applied for summer day-care in Debrecen. We are preparing programs evoking the atmosphere of summer camps for the children between 1 July and 19 August. This is great help for the parents as well, because their children are safe, and can attend skills development programs. Furthermore, it does not burden the family budget to such an extent as a traditional summer camp would do.

debrecen.hu

pixabay