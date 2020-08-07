The New Visitor Centre of the Greek Catholic of Debrecen Has Been Inaugurated

The new visitor centre next to the Greek Catholic Cathedral has been completed on time, despite the difficulties caused by the coronavirus epidemic. The inauguration ceremony took place on Sunday, 5 July 2020, and began with Divine Liturgy, where, in his homily, Archbishop-Metropolitan Fülöp Kocsis outlined that they had been waiting long years for the community house to be built on the vacant lot next to the church. As he said, it was by no coincidence that its name became visitor centre: „not only because visitors are welcome here, but also to see and understand what God presents us with”. Following the Divine Liturgy, Fülöp Kocsis blessed the new building, and Mayor László Papp welcomed the guests. He said we could not only celebrate the completion of a building, but could also give thanks to God for the unity and power of the community.

debrecen.hu

pixabay