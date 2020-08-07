The Smart City Strategy of Debrecen Has Been Presented

As part of the Debrecen 2030 Urban Development Program, the Debrecen Smart City Strategy focuses on supporting the operation of the city with state-of-the-art and sustainable solutions. The Debrecen Smart City Strategy, which has been created to provide more liveable conditions for the residents of the city, was presented at a press conference on 29 June.

Vice Mayor Lajos Barcsa pointed out at the press conference that Debrecen was among the first Hungarian cities that deemed it important to create its own Smart City strategy, which was aimed at making the everyday lives of local people more liveable. The major focus areas of the strategy created after long preparatory work are intelligent transport, sustainable energy, and digital Debrecen. „We are working on establishing an urban control centre from where we can control traffic in Debrecen. We would like to accomplish real-time and dynamic traffic management based on data. Parallel to the above, we are planning to introduce electric buses, and we intend to devote more energy on developing alternative modes of transport” – said Vice Mayor Ákos Balázs.

debrecen.hu

pixabay