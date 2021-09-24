The Xanga Group is now building a 4,000-square-meter office building for HUF 2 billion. The investment will provide a site for a range of services to be installed at the airport.

The cornerstone of the “Office Bay” office building was laid in Debrecen in July 2021. At the event, the President and CEO of the Xanga Group, István Herdon, said that projects related to airport services had been implemented step by step over the past ten years. In addition to passenger transport, they also have provided an infrastructural background for services such as freight transport.

In 2019, the Xanga Group and MFB Invest Zrt. entered into a strategic agreement to secure the financial resources needed for future investments. The two companies jointly established the Debrecen Industrial Development Fund which is managed by Xanga Ventures Private Equity Fund Management Ltd.

Approximately HUF 30-35 billion is available for developments in Debrecen’s key economic development site, including the Debrecen Regional and Innovation Science Technology Park and the Multimodal Logistics Base of the Debrecen International Airport and the Southern Economic Zone.

They are currently making 10-12 investments, and the company places great emphasis on green technologies, environmental awareness, and energy efficiency. In addition to using renewable energy sources in the new office building, their goal is to obtain the certification of one of the best-known international environmental certification systems, BREEAM, with the installation.

Mayor László Papp said they had started the first negotiations about launching scheduled flights from Debrecen 10 years ago. In 2021, Debrecen International Airport became the dominant airport in the region. The airport has developed dynamically in recent years, and the Xanga Group has great merit in this.

He added that the economic importance of an airport could not be stressed enough; in almost every investor negotiation, it is a compelling argument that an international airport with many destinations is operating in Debrecen.

The goal is to work with the government to further develop the airport infrastructure in the near future. We hope that the negotiations will soon be concluded so that the state will also participate in the development of the airport as an owner, in addition to the local government, the mayor said.

László Papp recalled that the Municipality of Debrecen entered into an agreement with the Xanga Group in 2010 and declared the site a development area. Several logistics halls were built, and related services were implemented.

Our goal is to make Debrecen the most substantial economic center outside the capital by the end of the decade. We want to increase our current industrial and economic performance by at least 50 percent by 2030 compared to the 2020 base, he said.

Xanga Group has undertaken an installation of 50,000 square meters and has so far invested HUF 13 billion development funds from its own and tender resources with the help of MFB Invest.

The new building complex will house 13 companies.

Source: dehir.hu

debrecen.hu