WHC Group Has Opened Another Branch Office in Debrecen

The economic activity of Debrecen and the wider region is developing dynamically, consequently the WHC Group, a HR Services company has decided to locate a branch in Debrecen.

In the last five years, about HUF 680 billion worth of foreign investment has arrived in Debrecen, as a result of which 6,500 new jobs have been created or will be created in the near future. The goal now is to create 20,000 new jobs in this next period.

Debrecen has become one of the most attractive investment locations in Hungary and Central Europe. Several international companies, including BMW, SemCorp, or Sensirion have recently announced that they will make highly significant investments in the city.

The city has also achieved an outstanding result according to fDI Intelligence, a specialist division from The Financial Times, as it has been included in the TOP 10 list of the best investment promotion destinations next to metropolises like New York, Hong Kong, and Zurich.

The city administration recently adopted the Economic Program for 2021-2030; the main objective is to make the city the leading economic, educational, transport, cultural, commercial, and health center of a developed, knowledge-based, high value-added region of the European Union. The further development of innovative, high-value-added industries is the heart of economic growth.

The significant economic development of Debrecen in the recent period can be attributed to several factors. On the one hand, I would highlight the government’s investment promotion policy, creating a competitive investment environment. On the other hand, the excellent infrastructure and transport facilities of the city and the region and the education and training opportunities with a long tradition and significant capacity are all of great importance, Lajos Barcsa, Deputy Mayor of Debrecen, said at the WHC Group’s inaugural office opening event.

Furthermore, it is also essential to realize excellent professional cooperation between the local government employees, EDC Debrecen Urban and Economic Development Center, and the National Investment Agency. It is a great pleasure for us that a major HR service company opens a local office and sees potential in Debrecen. It is a confirmation of our excellent work, the deputy mayor added.

In response to the regional labor market turmoil, one of Hungary’s leading HR service companies, Hungarian-owned WHC Group, operating in Austria, Serbia, Slovakia, and Ukraine in addition to Hungary, opened its 9th Hungarian office in Debrecen.

The Debrecen office will primarily provide services to their local partners in the areas with temporary, physical, intellectual employees and student and retired employees, CEO of WHC Group Viktor Göltl said. In addition to Hajdú-Bihar, the new branch office will also serve the enterprises of Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg and Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén counties.

The WHC Group is currently working with a number of large companies, mainly in the automotive, electronics and other machinery industries in the region. It supports the HR activities of several small and medium-sized companies.

