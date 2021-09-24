MODEM – 15th Birthday With Several Programs

Modem celebrates its 15th birthday on Saturday with yoga, brunch, children’s concert, contemporary dance, live act, unique guided tours, old and new programs, promotions, and a little surprise.

A special international exhibition will be opened in MODEM Debrecen in early October. But in the meantime, it is worth visiting the institution: on Saturday, September 25th, it will be the place of a big celebration, because this year the institution will be 15 years old.

Here is the detailed program:

8-9 am: Morning yoga

9-10 am: Brunch and catalogue display in the cafe //15% discount//

10-11 am: Veronika Tóth-Mihala at the Evangélium 21 display

10-11 am: Program for the little ones: Ringató

10-11 am: Let’s make something together! art pedagogy with Kitti Csőke (for 6-11 years old children)

11-12 am: Tamás Don at the #IFeelSeen display

10-11 am: Csicseri and Borsó concert for children in the inner garden

15% discount during th elunch breakfor coffee specialities in Zöld Kilincs Cafe.

13.30-14.30: Iván Vitáris at the #IFeelSeen display

14.30-15: Almost perfect – contemporary dance show at the #IFeelSeen display

15-16: János Áfra at the Evangélium 21 display

16-17: Vanda Sárai curator at the #IFeelSeen display

17-18: Zsolt Petrányi curator at the Evangélium 21 display

17-18: Atrt pedagogy program with tales led by Kitti Csőke at the #IFeelSeen display (for children between 6-11)

17-18: DNM book presentation with Lajos Csontó, Sára Richter, Judit Gallai and Szabolcs Süli-Zakar – Moderator: János Áfra

18-19: Veronika Harcsa at the #IFeelSeen display

18-19: Dj Petrányi in the inner garden

19-20.30: 99+15 years – Round table discussion with Kata Vizi, Gábor Gulyás, Péter Antal and István Puskás

20.30-21: Surprise!

21-23: Veronika Harcsa – Márton Fenyvesi live act concert in the inner garden

22-24: ModeMode / The Magic Track

