American mindset step by step #4 – Success Stories

The event is free, however registration is required.

Date: Wednesday (26th May) 6:00 pm

Venue: online event (We will email you the Zoom meeting link the day before the event.)

Program:

Join the four-part online series of American Corner Debrecen & INPUT Program to learn from American entrepreneurs, startup experts, CEOs, young researchers and innovators!

#4 Success Stories | May 26, 18:00

What do Attila AlGharawi and John Graham have in common? They both have built a successful business and experienced failure and success. What are the things they wish they had known? What would they do differently? Join us to listen to their stories and learn best practices!

Attila AlGharawi is the co-founder and CEO of Xeropan language learning app. It offers motivation to language learners through an intuitive game powered by the most advanced A.I. More than a million people learn English with Xeropan, which was founded in Debrecen and is being used all over the world by now.

John Graham is a global leadership trainer and coach who helps individuals and companies succeed globally by developing their communication and intercultural skills. Having worked for 10 years in engineering, in 2005 he switched careers and countries. He has lived and worked in the UK, Ireland, France, Japan, South Korea and Hungary. He set up his own companies in Debrecen (Link Global Business Solutions and Step Up Solutions).