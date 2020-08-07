Unusual Flower Carnival in Debrecen

Traditional and brand new events will be among the programs of the 2020 Flower Carnival Week, which will go hand in hand with several usual summer events this time.

Debrecen will have a unique cultural season in the coming weeks. It has been possible to host both indoor and outdoor events for some time now, as we saw it not long ago: the inner city was bustling with activity at the DEkulT Streets Weekend.

The Great Forest will also become a vibrant cultural venue in the period to come, thanks to the theatre evenings. – We will open the doors of the theatre outside the city as well, because we are going to work in cooperation with Móricz Zsigmond Theatre in Nyíregyháza. Cultural life is currently characterised by restraint, the Flower Carnival will also take place differently than we are used to, but we hope that it will also give pleasant experiences. New elements will be featured, that we can try and perhaps keep in the future as well, thus transforming one of the most important cultural events of the city – said Vice Mayor István Puskás at a press conference on the series of events, held on 3 July 2020. He added: the Flower Carnival will go hand in hand with other traditional events as well. They would also like to exceed the Jubilee Flower Carnival of last year, so there will be no shortage of programs this time either.

