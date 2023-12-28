Disaster Management has posted a warning: no one is allowed to start fireworks from their window or balcony!

New Year’s Eve fireworks should not be started from windows or balconies in condominiums, a spokesman for the National Disaster Management Directorate warned in a statement.

Daniel Mukics added: Last year, 37 fireworks were created during New Year’s Eve. Buildings or cars caught fire due to pyrotechnic products, but most often firefighters were alerted to the burning remains of trash and fireworks.

Last year, one of the ten-story condominiums in Miskolc burned fireworks on a balcony, and forty residents had to temporarily leave the building. The affected apartment became uninhabitable, with the three residents to relatives and five people suffering smoke poisoning, the spokesman recalled.

Because of the noise effects, several dogs were frightened, and got stuck somewhere, and the animals had to be rescued by firefighters; This was also the case, for example, the forest garden. The spokesman asked you to never buy fireworks in an underpass, market, or “boot” because they are inappropriate or safe for fire protection.

He added that New Year’s Eve fireworks can be purchased between December 28 and 31 at the designated legal vendors, typically in containers set up in parking lots of plazas and larger shops, which are also checked by disaster management.

Daniel Mukics said it was important to put fireworks at a safe distance from the heating device, the stove because they can take premature heat and do not store it with other combustible materials. We close them to a place where no sunlight, humidity, water, and children and pets cannot access, the spokesman asked.

He also pointed out that if one of the fireworks became wet, it would not be used even after drying because it was unsafe to operate. The hot remnants of used fireworks are thrown into the trash only after their cooling, as it often causes trash, cars and buildings close to the trash.

On New Year’s Eve, like the rest of the year, two thousand firefighters will be on standby with five hundred vehicles. Disaster management asks that if someone sees a fire, a person who has been in trouble, or an animal, call the 112 emergency number.

(MTI)