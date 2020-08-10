Foreign Minister Expresses Condolences Over Polish Bus Accident

The Hungarian foreign minister expressed condolences and sympathies over the accident of a Polish bus in which one passenger died and another 34 were injured in southern Hungary on Sunday morning.

Péter Szijjártó said on Facebook that he extended his condolences to Krzysztof Szczerski, the chief of cabinet for Polish President Andrzej Duda.

He told the cabinet chief that Hungarian authorities, national police, ambulance services and hospital staff were and are doing their utmost around the accident.

The Hungarian government will provide the Polish embassy every means and assistance to help the Polish nationals’ return to their home, Szijjártó said.

The bus with two drivers and 44 passengers was on its way to the north when it skidded off motorway M5 and turned into the roadside ditch at around 6:30am due to yet unknown circumstances near the town of Kiskunfélegyháza, a local police spokeswoman told MTI.

One of the passengers, a 35-year-old man, died instantly, all other passengers including the 34 injured were taken to hospital with two helicopters and 14 ambulance cars.

