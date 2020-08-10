Value of Public Procurement Procedures Falls One-Fifth

The value of public procurement procedures fell about one-fifth, while the number dropped one-quarter in the first half from the same period a year earlier, showing the economic impact of the pandemic, the Public Procurement Authority told MTI. The 3,746 public procurement procedures had a value of about 1,346 billion forints (EUR 3.9bn).

Construction procurements accounted for 37.5% of the total value, while purchases of goods made up 35.2% and services 27.3%. Negotiated procedures account for 6% of the total, one of the lowest rates in the European Union, the authority noted. SMEs won 85% of public procurement procedures and signed contracts accounting for 68% of their value.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay