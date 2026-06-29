Crash in Debrecen disrupts tram service on Line 2

A traffic accident involving a passenger car and a small van caused disruptions to public transport in Debrecen on Monday afternoon.

The collision occurred at the intersection of Füredi Road (Main Road 33) and Dózsa György Street. Firefighters from the Debrecen Professional Fire Department were dispatched to the scene to carry out technical rescue operations, including disconnecting the vehicles’ batteries.

The accident also affected tram services. According to local public transport operator DKV, Line 2 trams are operating in two separate sections while police conduct their investigation at the scene.

The trams are currently running between Kölcsey Központ and Nádor Street, and separately between Nádor Street and Doberdó Street.

Passengers can continue using tickets purchased before the disruption after transferring, but they must validate their tickets again when boarding each vehicle.

The cause of the crash and whether anyone was injured have not yet been announced.