A Kiss & Go area has been designated in the area of the German Primary School

Parking lots with the name Kiss & Go were built in the Vénkert. English signs are used in parking lots in front of schools and kindergartens. These help parents who come here in the morning easily find a place near the following kindergartens or schools in Debrecen.

Considerable traffic is expected in the area of Sinay Kindergarten, Vénkert Primary School, and German Primary School during this period, which is why we felt the development was necessary, announced Lajos Barcsa, Deputy Mayor.

Children can say goodbye to their parents in the car, so the given parking space is quickly freed up. The Kiss & Go (although it’s really weird in Hungarian) zone is available to parents between 7:15 and 8:00.

