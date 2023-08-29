Traffic order changes in Debrecen

Due to the start of large-scale road repair works, road works, road narrowing, and temporary traffic restrictions should be expected in the following locations in the Debrecen area:

On the section of Sumen Street between Haláp Street and the Homokkerti overpass (August 21 – September 8, 2023).

On the section of Nagyerdei körút between Martinovics utca and Hadházi út (August 28, 2023 – September 29, 2023).

At the intersection of Kishegyesi út and Derék utca (August 28, 2023 – September 22, 2023).

On the Sárga dűlő, in the section between Szováti út and the garbage dump út (August 28, 2023 – September 15, 2023).

Arrangement of the Boldogfalva Kindergarten parking lot (August 28, 2023 – September 22, 2023).

Visitors to the mentioned locations are asked to drive carefully in accordance with the posted traffic signals!

(Debrecen City Hall)

