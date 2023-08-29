A road in Debrecen will be asphalted, there will be a complete road closure

There will be a complete road closure on the section of the Sárga dűlő in Debrecen affected by large-surface asphalting.

It is written that the preparations for the large-scale road repair work already made it necessary for a full-width road closure to take effect between August 29, 2023 (Tuesday) and September 15, 2023, on the section between Sárga dűlő Szováti út and the garbage dump út in Debrecen.

The designated diversion route for passers-by is Vértesi út – landfill access road. Buses going to Szepes will also use the diversion route.

(Debrecen City Hall)