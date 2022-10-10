Award ceremony at the University of Debrecen

Former students who graduated from the predecessor institution of the Faculty of Humanities of the University of Debrecen received their gold, diamond, and iron diplomas at the jubilee graduation ceremony held in the Dísudvara of the Main Building on Sunday.

The management of the university and the faculty, accompanied by the president of the Kossuth Lajos University (KLTE) Friends Circle Association, marched to the Dísudvar to the sounds of the usual festive fanfare at graduation ceremonies, behind the gerunds, where this time it was not young, recent graduates, but 78 former students, alumni of the institution’s predecessor he was waiting to receive his diploma again.

