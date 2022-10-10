Is plant hearing hidden in the genes? – research at the University of Debrecen

Physical stimuli of the environment, such as ultrasound, influence the growth and development of plants. Researchers from the Plant Biotechnology and Plant Genomics Research Group of the Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences and Environmental, Agrarian Genomics and Biotechnology Center of the University of Debrecen searched for an answer to what might be behind the effect of ultrasound on plant development at the molecular level.

– By ultrasonic treatment of seeds, the germination of seeds and the development of seedlings can be stimulated. This has been confirmed by researchers in the case of many agriculturally important plant species, such as sunflower, rice, and barley. However, we did not have any knowledge about the molecular causes of the growth and development-stimulating effect of ultrasound. During our tests, we observed epigenetic changes in wheat after ultrasound treatment, Andrea Gulyás, a scientific researcher at the Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences and Environmental, Agrarian Genomics and Biotechnology Center (AGBK) of the University of Debrecen – told hirek.unideb.hu.

Specialists from the Plant Biotechnology and Plant Genomics research group of AGBK detected an increased growth of seedlings after treating the wheat seeds.

