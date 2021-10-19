FőnixFitt organized by the University of Debrecen for the fifth time

Ticket sales have started for FőnixFitt, which promotes sports, exercise, exercise and their role in maintaining health. At the mass sports event, the experts of the University of Debrecen prepare for preventive movement classes, and the best fitness coaches move the participants.

An important meeting of science and practice will be the fifth FőnixFitt, whose announcement press conference also stated that the latest forms of movement and trends will appear at the highest possible level at the mass sports event.

hirek.unideb.hu