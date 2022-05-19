New outsourced department at the Faculty of Informatics

The Faculty of Informatics of the University of Debrecen has established a special educational and research organizational unit with the Hungarian subsidiary of EPAM, one of the fastest-growing software development companies in the world. The agreement aims to integrate international market knowledge and up-to-date technological knowledge into education.

The purpose of the cooperation agreement on the establishment of the EPAM Outsourced Information Technology Department, which has just been signed, is to institutionalize the joint work in addition to deepening the professional relations between the company and the faculty.

