Rheumatology professional forum in Debrecen

Eighty-five lectures will be given on the therapeutic possibilities of rheumatology, immunology and borderline diseases at this year’s Debrecen Rheumatology Education Program (DROP). About 400 professionals will take part in the three-day meeting. The opening of the 9th congress was held on Tuesday night at the Kölcsey Center.

Due to the coronavirus epidemic, the previous congress could only be held online by the organizers, but this year’s event will be open to interested professionals in person.

Participants in the three-day congress will hear lectures on various drug groups, anti-inflammatory, and classical rheumatological diseases, including osteoporosis, low back pain, sciatica, arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and autoimmune rheumatism, among others. On the treatment of Sjögren’s syndrome. In addition, the conference will focus on the fields of science and diseases that are border areas of rheumatology and immunology. Examples include psoriasis and inflammatory bowel disease. Experts will also report on the effectiveness of non-pharmacological treatments, such as physiotherapy, and sports rehabilitation, at a meeting through Thursday.

