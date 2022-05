Seven experts from the Faculty of Public Health of the University of Debrecen presented their scientific activities and research results at the XIV. Young Hygienists Forum. These included prevention, alternative foods, and eating habits.

After a two-year forced break due to the pandemic, the professional forum of the Faculty of Health Sciences of Semmelweis University was re-organized in mid-May, with the participation of talented professionals from the University of Debrecen.

