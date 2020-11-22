Medical Education at UD has Made it to the TOP500

Compared to last year, the University of Debrecen has gained 100 places in the category of medical and health sciences of the Times Higher Education Ranking. UD has also finished among the best 500 in the subject of Social Sciences, while it has been ranked in the 501-600 range in Life Sciences.

After the evaluation of 856 universities, the University of Debrecen has been ranked among the best 500 universities (401-500) in the Medical and Health Sciences Ranking (education of GPs and dentists, Health Sciences) of the London-based Times Higher Education Ranking, which was published on Wednesday along with 10 other subject rankings.

The subject rankings of the prestigious ranking organisation, “2021 THE World University Rankings by subject”, are based on the same 13 carefully calibrated performance indicators, as the global ranking – in which UD finished in the range 801-1000 -, with the methodology adjusted to the specifics of each subject area.

In the case of Medical and Health Sciences, performance indicators are grouped into five areas: Teaching (learning environment, accounts for 27.5% of the total score); Research 27.5% (volume, income and reputation); Publication 35% (research impact); International outlook 7.5% (employees, students, researchers); industrial income 2.5% (knowledge utilization).

In addition to the Medical and Health Sciences list, UD has also achieved remarkable results in the areas of social sciences (range 401-500), life scieneces (range 501-600) and Engineering (range 801-1000).

The Medical and Health Sciences list is led by the University of Oxford, Harvard University and the University of Cambridge. The first three positions in the subject of Social Sciences are occupied by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, University of Oxford and Stanford University. The Life Sciences ranking is topped by Harvard University, University of Cambridge and University of Oxford, while in the area of Technical Sciences Harvard University, University of Oxford and Stanford University finished on top.

