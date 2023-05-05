The visit of the Ambassador of Finland to Hungary and the Deputy Ambassador of Israel at the University of Debrecen

The Finnish ambassador to Hungary and the deputy of the Israeli ambassador came to the University of Debrecen on Wednesday for an introductory and familiarization visit. Vice-Rector for Education Elek Bartha received the Finnish diplomat in the morning and the Israeli diplomat in the afternoon in the rector’s council room of the Main Building.



Pertti Anttinen, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Finland visited the University of Debrecen (UD) for the first time. Bartha Elek presented the institution’s educational structure, international and corporate relations, and the students’ sports and cultural opportunities to the diplomat, who was also accompanied by his wife on his visit to Debrecen.

The ambassador received detailed information from Dean Róbert Keményfi about the training offered by the Faculty of Humanities, with particular attention to the “small” languages, which – among others – can be mastered by the teachers of the Department of Finno-Ugric Linguistics of the Hungarian Institute of Linguistics.



Pertti Anttinen said that the aim is to deepen further the traditionally good Finnish-Hungarian relations resulting from language kinship, and he promised that the embassy would continue to pay close attention to the work of the Department of Finno-Ugric Linguistics in Debrecen.

Following the meeting with the vice-rector and the dean, the ambassador also met university students studying Finnish, guided by Professor Sándor Maticsák, head of the Department of Finno-Ugric Linguistics.

Moran Birman, the first subordinate of the Embassy of the State of Israel in Budapest, also visited the university on Wednesday.



After his US diplomatic post, the deputy ambassador arrived in Budapest in August 2022. This was his first visit to the countryside, which was mainly for introductions and getting to know each other, during which he also met a group of Israeli students studying at the University of Debrecen.

The diplomat learned about the history of the university, the developments of recent years, the studies of Israeli university students, and finally the place of Israel and Israeli scientists in UD’s international relations, which are successful and multilateral, as the university has an Israeli honorary doctorate and many they jointly participate in an international competition.

Moran Birman was accompanied throughout his trip to Debrecen by László Hunyadi, UD professor emeritus, who is also the honorary consul of the State of Israel.

unideb.hu