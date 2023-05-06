Weather Alert Issued for Half the Country Due to Expected Thunderstorms

According to the forecast of the National Meteorological Service, sunny weather with cumulus clouds is expected on Saturday, but at the same time, cloud cover will gradually increase from the northwest in the northern half of the country. We can expect showers and thunderstorms there.

In the region of Alpokalja and the Little Plain the conditions are also favorable for the formation of more intense thunderstorms. For the most part, the air movement remains moderate, however, in the vicinity of thunderstorms, strong or even stormy gusts may occur. The highest daytime temperature is expected to be between 20 and 26 degrees. By late evening, the air will cool down to between 11 and 19 degrees.

OMSZ issued a warning for 11 counties: Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén, Pest, Győr-Moson-Sopron, Heves, Komárom-Esztergom, Nógrád, Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok, Vas, Veszprém, Heves and Zala. Violent thunderstorms and downpours may develop in counties.

As they say: the atmosphere is destabilizing from the northwest. There is only a small chance of a thunderstorm forming near our northwestern borders until noon. Scattered thunderstorms are expected in the northern third of the country (Kisalföld, Alpokalja, Komárom-Esztergom, Dunazug-hegyvidék, Northern Central Mountains) from the afternoon. The more intense thunderstorms in the northwest may be accompanied by precipitation of more than 20-30 mm, hail, and winds of more than 60-70 km/h in a short period of time. In the late afternoon and evening, the thunderstorms developing from the northwest to the southeast are expected to spread over the central regions of Transdanubia and the northern part of the Great Plain.

24.hu

pixabay