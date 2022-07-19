The University of Debrecen has a successful start at the European University Games

The group matches of the water polo and futsal players of the University of Debrecen at the European University Games (EUG) in Lódz, Poland, began on Saturday. On the first day of the international sports event, the women’s tennis players also presented themselves with victory.

The largest university sports event, the European University Games, officially began on Saturday with the opening ceremony in the Atlas Arena in Lodz. The Hungarians, including athletes from the University of Debrecen, also took part in the ceremony, representing themselves with the largest delegation after the Polish nationals, with 432 athletes.

The men’s water polo team of the University of Debrecen was the first to measure themselves, the guys won a brilliant victory, 33-2, over the team of the Rhine-Westphalia Institute of Technology in the meeting on Saturday. In the first group match of the international competition, Martin Macsi scored 9 goals, László Zsilák 6, and Patrik Macsi 5 goals.

The flurry of goals continued in the following matches of the university team. On Sunday, they played the University of Zagreb for the first time: the Macsi brothers scored a total of 14 goals, while Sebestyén Somorjai contributed three goals to the superior final score of 23-6. In the second match of the day, against the Turkish Özyegin University, the players of the University of Debrecen scored 27 goals and conceded only 1. They will play their last group match against the Hungarian Technical University on Monday.

The men’s futsal players started the international tournament against the University of Zagreb team. After the 1-0 first half, the team from Debrecen eventually lost 2-0 to their Croatian opponent. In the second round, our futsal players played against the Czech University of Technology. They won 5-2 with 2 goals from Robin Sipos, 2 goals from Tamás Harmati and 1 goal from Ákos Szatmári. The next opponent will be the Cyprus University of Technology on Monday.

The opening day brought a close match for the female tennis players. The team formed by Anita Mikó and Krisztina Anna Punyi performed against the University of Göttingen. After the individual matches, the fate of the victory was decided in the doubles, the DE team surpassed the Germans with a ratio of 2-1. The girls will continue the group stage on Monday when they will compete against the competitors of the University of Lisbon.

At this year’s EUG, almost six thousand athletes from around four hundred institutions will compete against each other until the end of July, the University of Debrecen will be represented by more than forty students in four sports at a sports event similar to the Olympics.

