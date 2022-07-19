The team from the University of Debrecen has arrived in Lódz

The athletes of the University of Debrecen are already in Poland, at the venue of the European University Games. In the following days, DE’s futsal players, water polo players, tennis players, and jugglers will compete in Lódz.

The University of Debrecen is participating in four sports at this year’s European University Games (EUG), represented by a fifty-member delegation at the international multi-sport event similar to the Olympics.

The aim of DE athletes is to achieve the best possible results in addition to fair standing, which water polo players and jugglers also have a particularly good chance of achieving.

The team from Debrecen qualified for the competition in the sports that will be hosted by DE at the jointly organized games in Debrecen and Miskolc two years from now.

First, you can support the futsal players, water polo players, and tennis players, they will start their participation in the games on Saturday.

At the European University Games, almost six thousand athletes from around four hundred institutions compete against each other until the end of July.

