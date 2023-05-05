Simulation knowledge transfer at the Faculty of Health Sciences

The staff of the Faculty of Health Sciences of the University of Debrecen and the Jósa András Teaching Hospital in Nyíregyháza familiarize themselves with the operation of the adult nursing, infant, and child simulators, as well as the high-fidelity maternity simulator. Professionals can expand the technical knowledge required for using high-fidelity devices in three workshops.

Simulation training workshops are held in the Skill lab of the Faculty of Health Sciences of the University of Debrecen under the title “Education of trainers”. In the program consisting of three sessions, the practical training is held by representatives of Speeding Kft., at the previous events, the instructors of the Faculty of Health Sciences and the staff of the Skill Lab of the Jósa András Teaching Hospital were able to practice on the equipment available to them.

On the first day of the event, the participants could study the operation of the high-fidelity simulation equipment, the adult nursing simulators, and on the second day, the newborn, infant and child simulators, and practice performing various nursing tasks on them.

The third session of the workshop will be held on Friday, May 12, when health professionals will be able to learn how the high-fidelity obstetric simulator works.

