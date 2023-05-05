Medal drop for the students of the University of Debrecen at the National Scientific Student Conference

The students of the University of Debrecen (UD) performed with excellent results on April 3-27 at the competitions of the 36th National Student Circle Conference (OTDK).

The young scientists in 16 sections – Agricultural Science, Political Science and Law, Biology, Physics, Earth Sciences and Mathematics, Military and Police Science, Human Science, Information Science, Chemistry and Chemical Industry, Economics, Technical Science, Art and Art Science, Medicine and Health Science, Pedagogy, Psychology, Andragogy and Library Science, Learning and Teaching Methodology, Knowledge Technology, Social Science, Physical Education and Sports Science – competed for the best places and special prizes.

The students of the University of Debrecen achieved 36 first, 54 second and 25 third places, and in addition, 72 papers received special awards, i.e. 187 papers earned some kind of recognition.

All entrants can feel like a winner, regardless of medal or ranking, as presenting at the OTDK is a success in itself and is also an important milestone in the scientific career of young people. And the good results achieved by the students of the University of Debrecen is an important feedback for the institution about the effectiveness of the teaching work carried out here, which is a guarantee for the provision of scientific supply

– said László Csernoch, the academic vice-chancellor of UD.

UD students won the most awards in the Medical and Health Sciences, Economics and Agricultural Sciences Sections.

The achieved rankings are a great advantage not only in the admission process of the doctoral program, but also in winning additional applications, in addition, the OTDK awardees can start the applications of the New National Excellence Program with a significant advantage

– informed Zsolt Varga, head of the UD Science Directorate.

Another success of the students of the University of Debrecen was that Benedek Máté Benjámin (Chemical and Chemical Engineering Section), Gábor Berecz (Humanities Section) and Lídia Gömöri (Medical and Health Sciences Section) received the Pro Scientia expected badge after achieving the highest score in their section.

Tamás Roska received an award, so two former doctoral students of the Faculty of Economics, Renátó Balogh (Physical Education and Sports Science Section) and Dóra Gazdag-Kerezsi (Economics Section) were invited to give a scientific lecture.

Csaba Debreczeni, an 11th-grade student at Mihály Fazekas High School in Debrecen, obtained a gold rating in the Department of Physics, Earth Sciences and Mathematics with his research conducted in the student circle of the Faculty of Science and Technology. (Leaders: Sándor Tóth and Zoltán Túri)

The University of Debrecen also participated in this year’s conference as a host: it was organized by the Faculty of Arts on April 12-14. between the competitions of the Social Sciences Section of the OTDK, in which more than 300 students from 30 institutions in 29 departments in 12 scientific fields presented their research results.

unideb.hu