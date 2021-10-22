The Green Expo was held at the University of Debrecen

Energy saving, recyclable devices, conscious consumer behavior: this year XI. On October 20, the University of Debrecen organized the Green Expo in the hall of the Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences and Environmental Management.

This year’s Green Expo was attended by 15 exhibitors, including the Hungarian Ornithological and Nature Conservation Society, the Green Drops Farm, the Rozka Alkotóműhely, the Cekker shop and the Zöld Kör.

Visitors to the event were able to learn how to shop in an environmentally conscious way, paint their canvas bags and also make their own beeswax scarf.

Throughout the all-day program, anyone could learn in an interactive and playful way how to reduce their ecological footprint, how to utilize their boring objects in a new form.

hirek.unideb.hu