A mobile phone saved the man’s life from being shot

The District Court of Hajdúböszörmény prosecuted the man who shot someone with an air rifle at Hajdúnánás. The prosecutor’s office indicted the man back in December 2020 for misconduct. In the indictment for the execution of the sentence, the prosecutor’s office proposed that the district court impose a fine and a public service penalty on the accused on the basis of the content of the documents without holding a trial.

On January 29, 2021, the court sentenced the accused with a criminal record, without a trial, to a fine of HUF 336,000 and 200 hours of community service.

According to the facts established by the court, the defendant had a telephone conversation at dawn on 5 July 2020 with a man with whom he had been in an angry relationship for a long time. During the conversation, he threatened the man, and then the accused called on the man to fight, so he went to the accused’s house in Hajdúnánás. The 44-year-old defendant greeted the man angrily, then went back to his house and followed him. He then fired in the direction of the man with the air rifle he owned.

The bullet hit the victim’s right thigh, but was captured by his cell phone in his trouser pocket. The phone was damaged as a result of the shot, the man was not injured. However, the defendant’s act was apt to provoke resentment and alarm in others.

Upon receipt of the sentence, the accused filed a request for a trial within the legal time limit, as it was not he but his anger who committed the crime. The sentence was thus not finalized at that time, the court set a date for the preparatory hearing in the case.

At the preparatory hearing held at the Hajdúböszörmény District Court, the man denied committing the crime and asked for a hearing on the matter. The man ultimately admitted the crime during the evidentiary proceedings, so on October 20, 2021, the district court found him guilty of misconduct.

The defendant was sentenced by the court to a fine of HUF 132,000, which is less severe than the fine included in the sentence, but the work in the public interest increased the penalty to 312 hours. The court confiscated the air rifle. The judgment of the Hajdúböszörmény District Court is final.

debrecenitorvenyszek.birosag.hu