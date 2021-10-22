The University of Debrecen is also participating in the NeurotechEU project

Deputy Rector Elek Bartha represented the University of Debrecen at a meeting organized for the leaders of the universities participating in the NeuortechEU project in early October in Germany. The initiative was also joined by the European campus of an American institution.

The rectors and representatives of the institutions participating in the NeurotechEU – European University of Brain and Technology program met for the first time in person since the outbreak of the coronavirus epidemic to discuss the association’s activities so far and future opportunities, in full compliance with epidemiological restrictions. The Rector’s meeting was attended by Deputy Rector Elek Bartha from the University of Debrecen.

During the meeting, participants heard presentations on microcertificates, speakers from the German Rectors’ Conference and the European Commission. A system of micro-certificates could be a good way to develop common trainings, they said.

They also discussed possible forms of further cooperation and further deepened their knowledge of the partners’ education systems, this time mainly through lifelong learning programs.

At the end of the meeting, participants signed a seven-point statement on the core values ​​and goals of the association. According to this, they attach great importance to the fact that student mobility programs can be implemented in compliance with epidemiological measures.

The partners had previously decided to give new members the opportunity to join, so at the event, the Georgia Institute of Technology (Georgia Tech-Lorraine) was the first to sign a letter of intent after the founding members.

The basic goal of the NeurotechEU project, created with the support of the European Union, is to develop neurosciences in a broad sense. The participants in the consortium will pool their resources in the framework of the cooperation. By encouraging the mobility of students, lecturers and administrative staff, a cross-border university campus based on common courses and diplomas will be created, thus strengthening European identity and values, while improving the international competitiveness of higher education institutions.

NeurotechEU is coordinated by Radboud University in the Netherlands and its founding members are Miguel Hernández University in Elche (Spain), Karolinska Institutet (Sweden), University of Bonn (Germany), Bogazici University (Turkey), and Oxford University (UK). ), the Iuliu Hatieganu University of Medicine and Pharmacy in Cluj – Napoca (Romania) and the University of Debrecen.

hirek.unideb.hu