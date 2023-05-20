Such was the International Food Day 2023 – picture gallery

International Food Day 2023, the University of Debrecen’s most mouth-watering event, has been stepped up again this year.

This year was more special, the organizers prepared many new things. Of course, the main attraction was the food tasting. Visitors to the event could sample countless international dishes. Several performers entertained the audience. The University of Debrecen’s students ended the year with a party that lasted for hours.

We also participated in the event, we hope to bring you the atmosphere of the event with this photo gallery: