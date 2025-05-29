University of Debrecen nominated in five categories for the University of the Year 2025 award

For the first time this year, the Ministry of Culture and Innovation will present the University of the Year 2025 award in eight categories. The festive awards gala will be held on Thursday evening, May 29, at the Várkert Bazár in Budapest. The event will be broadcast on M5 television from 9 PM.

The University of Debrecen is among the nominees in the categories of outstanding sports activities, innovation, family-friendly operations, student-friendly environment, and support for culture and the arts.

With 49,000 members in its academic community, a broad range of programs, excellent research output, and a comprehensive innovation ecosystem, the University of Debrecen is one of Hungary’s leading higher education institutions. Students are welcomed by modern dorm rooms, state-of-the-art libraries, and multifunctional study centers, along with a vibrant sports and cultural life: classical and pop music university orchestras, choirs, a marching band, a folk dance ensemble, a theater group, and several galleries enrich daily life. The university is closely associated with major events like Campus Festival, Debrecen Drive, yoUDay, Food Day, freshmen camps and balls—each drawing tens of thousands of participants.

Thanks to its sports strategy, the university has earned the FISU Healthy Campus Platinum level, a distinction held by only 38 universities worldwide. The university’s sports club, DEAC, with 33 departments and 3,000 registered athletes, is one of the largest sports clubs in the country and a well-known competitor in national championships.

The University of the Year 2025 Awards Gala—celebrating Hungarian higher education institutions across eight categories—will take place on Thursday evening, May 29, at the Várkert Bazár in Budapest. The gala will include surprise performances and will be broadcast live on M5 TV starting at 9 PM.

Award categories:

University of the Year 2025 – for outstanding sports activities University of the Year 2025 – for innovation University of the Year 2025 – for family-friendly operations University of the Year 2025 – for student-friendly environment University of the Year 2025 – for charitable actions University of the Year 2025 – for building international relations University of the Year 2025 – for successful admissions campaigns University of the Year 2025 – for supporting culture and the arts

(unideb.hu)