EU presents new approach to the Black Sea region and increases efficiency of its foreign aid investment

Today, the EU puts forward a new strategy for a stable and secure Black Sea region. It aims to boost connections and growth, by linking Europe with the South Caucasus, Central Asia, and beyond. The EU will forge closer cooperation with Ukraine, the Republic of MoldovaGeorgiaTürkiyeArmenia and Azerbaijan and take forward regional cooperation on connectivity. The strategy seeks to bring tangible benefits to Black Sea partners and the EU by investing in and deepening key mutually beneficial partnerships.

President Ursula von der Leyen stated: “An active role of the European Union is crucial in advancing security and peace in the Black Sea region especially with Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine. We will closely work with our neighbours to foster security and stability in the region. Together we can build a stronger and more prosperous future for all.

Future cooperation with the Black Sea region is structured under three pillars:

  1. Enhancing security, stability, and resilience;
  2. Fostering sustainable growth and prosperity;
  3. Promoting environmental protection, climate change resilience and preparedness, and civil protection.

(EU strategy for the Black Sea region)

