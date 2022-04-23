Over 9,000 Refugees Arrive From Ukraine on Thursday

Fully 4,761 people crossed into Hungary directly from Ukraine on Thursday, while another 5,001 from Ukraine crossed from Romania, the national police headquarters said.

Police issued temporary residence permits valid for thirty days to 640 people, the police website said on Friday. Holders of such permits must contact a local immigration office near their place of residence within thirty days to apply for permanent documents, it said. Budapest police received 535 refugees, 220 children among them, by train, according to the municipal police website. Cooperating authorities have provided transport and accommodation for 13 people, 8 children among them, in and around Budapest, the website said. Refugees arriving on special train services at Kőbánya felső railway station, in eastern Budapest, were taken by bus to the BOK sports and events centre serving as a humanitarian transit point.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay