Hungarian Interchurch Aid Sends Aid to Bucha

An aid shipment by the Hungarian Interchurch Aid (HIA) including food, hygiene products and generators has reached Bucha in Ukraine, the organisation’s director said on Friday.

László Lehel, speaking from Zaporizhzhia, told public radio that the organisation had been working in Transcarpathia for a long time and their activities had been expanded to seven districts of Ukraine after the outbreak of the war. HIA has been supplying aid to 208 refugee shelters in Transcarpathia, opened an office in Lviv and has recently also transported aid to Kyiv and surrounding areas, he added. HIA received a warm welcome in Bucha, Irpin and Borodianka on Thursday, where locals said they were the first organisation to supply foreign aid, Lehel said. Some 24 tonnes of aid has been delivered to Bucha and the charity has expanded its activities to southern areas, including those near Mariupol, he added. International charities have contacted HIA, expressing willingness to join the organisation’s activities, Lehel said.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay