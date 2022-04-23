Hungary Inflation Figures in EU Middle Range

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Hungary’s 8.6% inflation rate is in the European Union middle range, Finance Minister Mihály Varga said on Friday, citing Eurostat data. Varga said on Facebook that EU inflation averaged 7.8% in March.

 

In central and eastern Europe, inflation was significantly higher than the EU average, at 9.6% in Romania and Slovakia, 10.2% in Poland and 11.9% in the Czech Republic, he said. Inflation has been high in the whole of Europe as a result of skyrocketing energy prices, he added. The Hungarian government has taken effective measures to reduce the effects and these have dampened inflation by several percentage points, he said.

 

 

