Coronavirus – 24 Deaths, 2,047 New Infections

Altogether 24 patients died of a Covid-related illness over the past 24 hours, while 2,047 new coronavirus infections were registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Friday.

 

So far 6,405,472 people have received a first jab, while 6,191,345 have been double-jabbed. Fully 3,858,487 Hungarians have received a booster third shot and 281,150 a fourth shot. The number of active infections went down to 68,288, while hospitals are treating 1,449 Covid-19 patients, 45 of whom are intubated on a ventilator. Since the first outbreak, 1,890,953 have been registered with the virus, while 46,048 deaths have been recorded. Fully 1,776,617 people have made a recovery.

 

 

