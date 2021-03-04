Hungary Records 136 Covid Fatalities, 4,211 More Infections

Fully 136 patients, generally elderly with an underlying condition, have died over the past 24 hours, and 4,211 new coronavirus infections have been registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said.

The number of infections has risen to 439,900, while the death toll has increased to 15,324. The number of recoveries stands at 326,215. There are 98,361 active infections, while hospitals are caring for 6,367 Covid patients, 622 of whom are on ventilators. Fully 37,005 people are in official home quarantine, while the number of tests carried out has increased to 3,719,113. Altogether 758,037 people have been vaccinated so far, with 253,368 having received a second shot.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay