Hungary’s Christian Democrat Party to Remain in EPP

Hungary’s allied ruling Christian Democrat (KDNP) party will remain a member of the European People’s Party group after the MEPs of senior governing party Fidesz announced to leave the group.

György Hölvényi, KNDP’s only MEP currently serving in the European Parliament, told MTI that the party joined the predecessor of the EPP, the European Union of Christian Democrats, in the early 1990s. The amendments of the EPP’s statutes, which the EPP adopted earlier in the day, do not “present a legal issue to KNDP and do not strip the party of positions it is holding”, Holvenyi said. He said the party would continue to work for the cause of religious freedom, for persecuted Christians, for interreligious dialogue and for the advancement of European development policy.

