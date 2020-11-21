Coronavirus Testing of Care Home Staff Begins

The comprehensive testing of essential workers for coronavirus has started with the testing of care home employees, while the testing of public education and health-care staff will follow on Monday, a government official has said.

Antigen fast tests will be used to test some 370,000 people in 16,691 venues, State Secretary István György told the press conference of the operative body responsible for the coronavirus epidemic response. The operative body has scheduled regular testing employing nearly 1,000 teams to collect the samples, György said. Medical students will be part of the effort, he said.

