Coronavirus Testing of Care Home Staff Begins

Europe National
Coronavirus
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Coronavirus Testing of Care Home Staff Begins

The comprehensive testing of essential workers for coronavirus has started with the testing of care home employees, while the testing of public education and health-care staff will follow on Monday, a government official has said.

 

Antigen fast tests will be used to test some 370,000 people in 16,691 venues, State Secretary István György told the press conference of the operative body responsible for the coronavirus epidemic response. The operative body has scheduled regular testing employing nearly 1,000 teams to collect the samples, György said. Medical students will be part of the effort, he said.

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

Regular Testing of Essential Workers to Start on Friday

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Turkey’s behaviour ‘widening separation’ with EU, says Borrell

Amira Dhifallah

Lockdown in Satu Mare – Seven Romanian County Seats Have Already Been Quarantined

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *