Man sentenced to 12 years in prison for stabbing his grandmother to death

The Debrecen Court of Justice delivered its verdict in the case of the defendant who fatally stabbed his grandmother in Hajdúszoboszló.

The court found the defendant guilty of murder committed with particular cruelty against a defenseless person. He was sentenced to 12 years in prison without the possibility of parole.

According to the verdict, the man had ongoing personal problems and drank heavily. In the months prior to the crime, he moved into his grandmother’s house in Hajdúszoboszló. He frequently asked her for money, which led to repeated arguments, especially in May 2024 when the woman refused to give him any more. On the afternoon of May 30, 2024, he again asked her for money, but she denied the request. Around 9:00 p.m., the woman went to bed. An hour later, the defendant—believing his grandmother was responsible for his ruined life—took a knife from the kitchen, entered her bedroom, and stabbed her multiple times in the head and upper body while she was asleep. She died in bed shortly afterward from the severe injuries.

Judge Dr. Edit Szentpáli Balláné considered several aggravating factors: the crime was committed against a family member, the defendant was an alcoholic, and his poor life choices contributed to the offense. Mitigating circumstances included his lack of criminal history, full confession, cooperative behavior, and severely impaired mental state.

The verdict is not yet final. The prosecution requested three days to consider an appeal, while the defense filed for a reduced sentence. The case will continue at the Debrecen Court of Appeals.

(birosag.hu)