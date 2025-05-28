Strengthening academic cooperation between Debrecen and Montreal

Thanks to the results of an interdisciplinary research program launched a year and a half ago, a general cooperation agreement between Concordia University in Montreal and the University of Debrecen will soon support research into the history of Hungarians living in Canada. The partnership may also pave the way for additional joint projects.

To better understand the history of Hungarians in Montreal and preserve their heritage, Hungary’s Consulate General in Montreal and the Faculty of Humanities at the University of Debrecen signed a cooperation agreement in 2023. The Centre for Oral History and Digital Storytelling at Concordia University later joined the initiative. This groundwork is now being expanded through an institutional agreement between the two universities.

Canada is home to approximately 300,000 people of Hungarian descent, including nearly 30,000 in Montreal. The collaboration aims to explore, preserve, and present the past and present of the Montreal Hungarian diaspora through scientific research, led by the Institute of English and American Studies (IEAS) at the University of Debrecen. Additional departments involved include the Department of Sociology and the Centre for the Study of International Migration.

The long-term project includes participation from Hungarian community organizations in Montreal and Canadian universities. Concordia’s Centre for Oral History and Digital Storytelling, a globally recognized institution, formally joined in 2024. The center contributes expert knowledge, local networks, and technical tools to support the recording of life history interviews. It has also organized workshops for faculty and PhD students and introduced visualization tools for presenting interview content.

Balázs Venkovits, Director of the IEAS, told hirek.unideb.hu he hopes the broader collaboration will spur new research projects and exchange programs, noting that Concordia University ranks among the world’s top 200 universities in several fields.

The project has already achieved significant milestones. Results include both public-oriented and academic publications, tools, and networks that lay the groundwork for expanding beyond the Montreal focus.

Numerous interviews have already been conducted, and data collection is ongoing within the Montreal Hungarian community. An interactive map is also being developed at the University of Debrecen, offering a visual overview of Hungarian-related organizations and events from the past century. Visitors will be able to explore the city, access archival photos, documents, and interview excerpts linked to specific locations.

In 2024, a trilingual illustrated album documenting the history of the Montreal St. Stephen’s Ball was published by the University of Debrecen Press. A scholarly article analyzing the event’s role in community integration is also in preparation, authored by Balázs Venkovits and Éva Huszti (Department of Sociology and Social Policy).

This year, the interactive map will be launched for public use. The research team is also working on a publication and academic study marking the 100th anniversary of the Hungária Social Club in 2026.

Another key element of the project is a nationwide survey across Canada, coordinated by Éva Huszti, set to launch this summer. The results will be analyzed and published in both domestic and international journals.

The achievements of the project will be presented to the professional community during a scientific forum in Budapest on June 13.

(unideb.hu)